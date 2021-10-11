Kenosha man charged with seventh OWI after crash

A Kenosha man is being held on $5,000 bond, charged with OWI-7th offense after crashing his vehicle on Highway K.

Richard Wilkerson, 49, was charged Monday with OWI-7th, operating while revoked, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was flagged down on Oct. 3 at 9:43 a.m. by a passerby who said that there was a vehicle rollover on westbound Highway K in the town of Paris. When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a sedan on its side with several witnesses standing nearby, who pointed out Wilkerson as the driver.

The complaint states that Wilkerson appeared disoriented and said he knew he was not supposed to be driving but said he was on the way to a job. Wilkerson failed a field sobriety test at the scene, according to the complaint, but a preliminary breath test did not show the presence of alcohol. Believing he may be under the influence of narcotics, Wilkerson was taken for a blood test. Results of that test were not yet available.

During a search, according to the complaint, troopers found a substance in a container in Wilkerson’s pocket that he admitted was heroin, along with a glass pipe.

The complaint states that at the hospital Wilkerson was agitated and combative and had “body tremors, tensed muscles, delusions, hallucinations and appeared very uncomfortable” and had to be restrained and “put into a medically induced coma.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.