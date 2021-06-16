Kenosha man charged with sixth DUI

A crash in April with several vehicles led to the sixth drunken driving charge against a 49-year-old Kenosha man.

Jason S. Jepson waived his preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Jepson, who is free on a $15,000 cash bond, is due back in court Aug. 4 at 1:50 p.m. for a pre-trial conference before Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder. Jury selection in the case has been scheduled for Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

If convicted of the felony charge, Jepson faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police Officer responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3200 block of 60th Street on April 17 at 9:09 p.m. Police were notified that a truck had struck “a bunch of vehicles.”

The officer spoke to Jepson, who stated he was eastbound on 60th Street when he observed a door open from a vehicle parked on the south side of the road. As the door opened, he swerved left to avoid hitting the door, and when he attempted to swerve back, he struck three parked vehicles.