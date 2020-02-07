Kenosha man charged with stalking female attorney

A Kenosha man was charged with stalking Friday, alleged becoming fixated on a female attorney, contacting her repeatedly over a year.

The woman reported to Pleasant Prairie Police that Walter Matoska, 42, had contacted her about legal issues in early 2019.

She told police she did not know Matoska personally, but did know of him because their families attended the same church when she was a child. The woman said she was unable to help him with his legal issue and referred him to an appropriate lawyer.

Beginning in March 2019, Matoska began to email her, sometimes copying her on legal emails, sometimes “rambling about nonsense,” according to the criminal complaint.

Beginning in October 2019 and continuing through this month, Matoska texted the woman on her personal phone, sometimes sending videos of himself talking about love, the complaint said. He once sent her a photo of writing on his walls with acronyms for blood, his meaning of love and his phonetic alphabet.

The complaint noted that a family member of Matoska’s contacted the woman, saying Matoska had been telling his family he was in love with the woman. The family member reportedly told her she “needed to protect herself” because the family was concerned about Matoska’s mental health.