KENOSHA PRE-TRIAL FACILITY

Kenosha man dies after being found unresponsive in cell in Pre-Trial Facility early Saturday

A Kenosha man who was in inmate in the Kenosha Pre-Trial jail facility was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday and has died.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, at 1:04 a.m. a man was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Pre-Trial Facility in Downtown Kenosha, 1000 55th St.. The inmate was discovered by a correctional officer who had been conducting cell checks.

CPR was initiated as rescue personnel were called, however, the inmate remained unresponsive.

Jail medical staff and the Kenosha Fire Department responded, and the inmate was transported by rescue to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. At about 2:20 a.m. hospital staff advised that the inmate appeared to have died from medical causes.

Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pre-Trial Facility in Kenosha to conduct the investigation based on an agreement between the two departments. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead agency in the investigation.

The inmate is a 25-year-old man from Kenosha. The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time.

The death does not appear to be suspicious and did not involve any use of force by correctional staff.

This investigation is open and active. Authorities indicated further information will be released as it becomes available.

