You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kenosha man expected to be charged for pointing a gun at protesters
View Comments
breaking topical alert top story

Kenosha man expected to be charged for pointing a gun at protesters

{{featured_button_text}}
PROTEST

Later in the evening, the protest moved up 52nd Street, forcing police to block off northbound traffic at the intersection of 52nd Street and Wood Road.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DANIEL THOMPSON

A 41-year-old Kenosha man is expected to be charged for pointing a gun at peaceful protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest march in the city.

The man, who is white, was arrested after he allegedly came out of his house and pointed a weapon at protesters who were walking past his home during a May 31 protest — one dozens of protests around the county following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police are recommending that the man be charged with intentionally pointing a gun at another and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. According to jail records, the man was booked at about 9:20 p.m. May 31 and released the following morning pending a summons and complaint.

District Attorney Michael Graveley said Friday that charges are pending. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people arrested on misdemeanor charges are being released pending a summons to try to prevent the further spread of the virus among people in custody at the jail.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the man was among four people arrested during and after the May 31 protest.

While the protest was peaceful for the most part, there were some violent incidents later in the night. One building was damaged by fire, at least one business on Roosevelt Road was looted and windows were broken at others.

Donnisha Jones, 40, and Tyrice Jones, 35, both of Zion, were charged with a burglary of a business that occurred that night. Both are still in custody on felony charges. A 24-year-old Racine woman was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Pocan and Baldwin Address "Defunding the Police"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics