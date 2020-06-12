Kenosha man expected to be charged for pointing a gun at protesters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 41-year-old Kenosha man is expected to be charged for pointing a gun at peaceful protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest march in the city.

The man, who is white, was arrested after he allegedly came out of his house and pointed a weapon at protesters who were walking past his home during a May 31 protest — one dozens of protests around the county following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police are recommending that the man be charged with intentionally pointing a gun at another and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. According to jail records, the man was booked at about 9:20 p.m. May 31 and released the following morning pending a summons and complaint.

District Attorney Michael Graveley said Friday that charges are pending. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people arrested on misdemeanor charges are being released pending a summons to try to prevent the further spread of the virus among people in custody at the jail.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the man was among four people arrested during and after the May 31 protest.

While the protest was peaceful for the most part, there were some violent incidents later in the night. One building was damaged by fire, at least one business on Roosevelt Road was looted and windows were broken at others.