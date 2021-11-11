Kenosha man faces arson charge from vehicle fire in July

An alleged Facebook admission and reportedly offering $300 to keep a person quiet led to a felony arson charge against a 34-year-old Kenosha man.

Terrence V. Mathis Jr., of Kenosha, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond. Mathis waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, and had his case bound over for trial by Commissioner Larry Keating.

Mathis is due back in court Jan. 12 for a judicial pre-trial hearing before Judge Jason A. Rossell.

The felony arson charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years in prison if he’s convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, personnel with the Kenosha Fire and Police departments responded to the area of 5011 19th Ave., at about 11:57 p.m. on July 28, for a report of a vehicle on fire in the alleyway.

Officers found a 1977 GMC pickup truck fully engulfed in flames behind the residence. The complaint states “the flames were reaching the trees above,” and police observed the fire inside the cab and more on the passenger side.

Police believed the fire was arson because it was located inside the cab and near the seats, but there wasn’t much burned underneath the hood. A Kenosha Fire Department inspector stated in the complaint the truck was lit on fire and advised there had been an arsonist who lately had been lighting old trucks on fire.

On Aug. 3, police received a call from a woman, who stated she had a Facebook conversation with the defendant regarding the fire. In that conversation, the woman stated that Mathis admitted he started the fire and that he had agreed to pay her $300 “to keep quiet.”

When Mathis spoke to police, he at first denied starting the fire and told them his conversation wasn’t a confession, but that “he was just telling her what she wanted to hear.” Mathis also stated that “he has been so intoxicated that he does not remember what may have occurred while he was intoxicated.”

Mathis said he didn’t remember setting the truck on fire, but then reportedly told the officer, “he would say yes, he did it,” the complaint states.

