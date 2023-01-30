Kenosha man faces charges for allegedly shooting another man in the arm

A Kenosha man is facing charges after an arrest related to a shooting in the early hours of Jan. 24.

James Green IV, 23, faces charges of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor charges of bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon. All of the charges are filed as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Green was arrested for shooting a man known to him in the arm in the 900 block of Washington Road.

The incident reportedly started as a woman was walking her dog when she reported a man she knew approached her with a gun and asked where Green was. When Green came outside and saw the man pointing a gun in her face, he told the man to back up. The man ultimately ran around the building, and the woman reported hearing gunshots, the complant states.

Green reportedly told her the man had run upstairs and pointed a gun out the window. The woman did not see who fired first and could not recall how many shots were fired.

When Kenosha Police interviewed Green about the incident, he said when h went outside and saw the man holding a gun in his hand, Green fired several warning shots. Green claimed he wasn’t aiming to kill the man, rather to convince the man to let go of the woman, the complaint states.

The man, who had a gunshot wound in the upper portion of his arm, explained he had an altercation with his best friend and said they’ve been having issues for the last two months, the complaint states. He said he was getting groceries from his vehicle when he saw Green standing there with a black, semi-automatic firearm pointed at him. The man stood in place for a moment before running as wh had grocery bags and his phone in his hands at the time. The man said Green did not say anything to him but did fire three to four rounds at him.

Early on Friday, Jan. 27, Green was arrested by Kenosha Police while driving his vehicle in an alleyway entrance in the 900 block of Washington Road. When asked if he had any guns in the vehicle, Green said he did, along with his gun license. Police located a 9 millimeter handgun under the driver’s seat. The concealed weapon permit was revoked, the complaint states.

At the time of the incident, Green was out on a $300 signature bond on a separate case in which he was charged with one count of possession of THC. Conditions of the bond obligated him not to commit any additional crimes, and remained in full force and effect on Friday.

