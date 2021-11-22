Kenosha man faces eight drug-related charges after undercover buys

A 33-year-old Kenosha man faces eight felony drug charges after a series of undercover purchases earlier this year.

Robert L. Young, of the 1600 block of 61st Street, remains free on a $2,500 cash bond and is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Young is charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, all as a repeat-offender.

The narcotics charges each carry a fine of $50,000 and 15 years in prison, while the cocaine charges each carry a possible fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Kenosha Drug Operations Group met with a confidential informant in March, regarding the defendant, who he had known the past eight years and had purchased crack cocaine from more than 100 times.

Later in March, the informant arranged to purchase $50 worth of cocaine from the defendant, and the transaction for .61 grams was completed at the VMC Loft Apartments, 2122 56th St., in Kenosha. The substance also tested positive for fentanyl, the complaint states.

A second purchase was completed that same day, this time with the informant paying $200 for 2.21 grams of cocaine that also contained fentanyl.

Two more purchases were arranged in May, the first for $300 worth of cocaine at an address in the 1600 block of 61st Street, and the second for $250 at an address in the 2100 block of 56th Street.

The first purchase was for 3.02 grams, while the total amount of the second purchase was not indicated in the criminal complaint. Both times, the substance sold by the defendant also tested positive for fentanyl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.