Kenosha man faces felony robbery charge

An apparent argument over money between two men led to a felony robbery with use of force charge this week against an 18-year-old Kenosha man.

Timothy L. Reed, of the 5300 block of 81st Avenue, faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 10 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $50,000 if he’s convicted.

Reed, who is free from custody on a $750 cash bond, has a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were dispatched to a report of a battery that later was determined to be a robbery Jan. 30 at 9:10 a.m.

Police spoke to the victim, who stated that he, his brother and another individual were at the Amoco station, 5006 60th St., to purchase alcohol for his mother. The victim said they spent about $7 and then left the gas station.

At that point, the victim said he saw Reed, who believed the victim owed him money. Reed allegedly approached the victim, who then pushed the defendant and ran inside the gas station for help. The victim stated that Reed followed him into the gas station and began to strike him in the sides, stomach and back.

Reed allegedly then tried to physically rip the bag out of the victim’s hands and began to again punch him, the complaint states. The defendant eventually took the bag and ran away.

When police made contact with Reed, they smelled an odor of intoxicants from his breath. The defendant allegedly stated he took the alcohol from the victim because he owed him and another person in the group money.

Reed told police he did “one little tap” and made a punching motion to indicate he struck the victim in the shoulders, then took the alcohol.

