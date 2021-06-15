Kenosha man faces fifth DUI charge; also charged with threatening officer

A 50-year-old Kenosha man who faces his fifth drunken driving charge will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court next month for a plea/sentencing hearing.
Adam Garcia, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $4,500 cash bond, is due back before Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell on July 15 at 3 p.m. He had been scheduled for a plea/sentencing last week, but that was moved to the new date.
Garcia is charged with his fifth drunken driving offense, a felony, along with a felony count of making a threat to a law enforcement officer. The DUI charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison, while the second felony carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police Officer responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 4600 block of Eighth Avenue on Feb. 26 after a caller advised dispatch that a green Dodge Ram struck a silver vehicle and the driver went inside a nearby bar.
The caller stated they saw the Dodge pull into a driveway, back up and strike the front end of the silver vehicle. The Dodge was registered to the defendant, who police found inside the bar.
A bartender told police that Garcia had arrived and “appeared to her to be so intoxicated” that she didn’t serve him. While the officer spoke to the defendant, he noted that Garcia slurred his words, spoke very slowly and had glassy eyes, and the officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants and marijuana.
Garcia told the officer he had been at the bar about an hour and had a drink, but then when he was asked how much, he replied “not even one drink.” Garcia also stated he drove himself to the bar and hadn’t struck anything.
The owner of the other vehicle told police he parked at 8:45 p.m., and when he left about 15 minutes later, he observed damage to the front driver’s side headlight, the driver’s side bumper and the driver’s side quarter panel.
Police arrested Garcia after he refused to submit to field sobriety tests, began yelling at officers and started to become aggressive, the complaint states. When police searched the defendant, he allegedly began talking about “snipers” aiming at them.
When an officer asked if Garcia was making a threat, he replied, “I am, so what?” The complaint further states the defendant continued to make more threatening comments about killing officers and their families.
Garcia was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and continued making threats, the complaint states. At one point, he allegedly took a fighting stance with one of the officers, demanded to be let out of handcuffs, became upset and started kicking a wall.
A preliminary breath test at the jail showed Garcia’s blood alcohol content at 0.148. Court records indicate he has previous drunken driving convictions in Kenosha County on May 2, 2000; Aug. 30, 2005; May 22, 2009; and Feb. 6, 2012.