Kenosha man faces fifth DUI charge; also charged with threatening officer

Garcia told the officer he had been at the bar about an hour and had a drink, but then when he was asked how much, he replied “not even one drink.” Garcia also stated he drove himself to the bar and hadn’t struck anything.

The owner of the other vehicle told police he parked at 8:45 p.m., and when he left about 15 minutes later, he observed damage to the front driver’s side headlight, the driver’s side bumper and the driver’s side quarter panel.

Police arrested Garcia after he refused to submit to field sobriety tests, began yelling at officers and started to become aggressive, the complaint states. When police searched the defendant, he allegedly began talking about “snipers” aiming at them.

When an officer asked if Garcia was making a threat, he replied, “I am, so what?” The complaint further states the defendant continued to make more threatening comments about killing officers and their families.

Garcia was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and continued making threats, the complaint states. At one point, he allegedly took a fighting stance with one of the officers, demanded to be let out of handcuffs, became upset and started kicking a wall.