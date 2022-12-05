Kenosha man faces sexual exploitation of a child, possession child porn and other charges

A Kenosha man is facing charges after being accused of numerous crimes including sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography after a months-long investigation by police.

Jose A. Miranda, 24, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography, stalking and unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information or documents. He was also charged with misdemeanors of solicitation of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older and defamation.

Miranda made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $25,000 cash bond. He remained in the county jail late Monday. As a condition of any bond he is to have no unsupervised contact with children or access the internet.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14.

A Pleasant Prairie Police detective began investigating Miranda in October after responding to the Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex , 9900 Terwall Terrace, to meet with the director of recreational programming.

The director called the police in regards to a parent at the Rec Plex who had concerns over an adult employee reportedly exchanging photos with their juvenile child, according to the criminal complaint.

Miranda, a former custodian of the Rec Plex, is accused of using a fake Snapchat profile to solicit explicit photos from a juvenile, and after being blocked by the juvenile on the social media app allegedly retaliating by posting photos of the juvenile around the Rex Plex, according to the complaint.

Miranda is also accused of stealing the juvenile’s underwear and soliciting sex from the juvenile at a room in the Rec Plex. At one point, Miranda allegedly changed the fake Snapchat account’s profile information to the juvenile’s and began sending out photos he received to people the juvenile knew, according to the complaint.

Miranda was suspended from the Rec Plex in late October and his smartphone was seized by police.

On social media Miranda allegedly continued to “like” photos of the juvenile throughout November and caused the juvenile and their family to fear for their safety.

Miranda was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday after leaving his Kenosha home. It was later discovered that the fake Snapchat account soliciting explicit photos from the juvenile logged into Miranda’s home IP address over 1,600 times.