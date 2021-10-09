Kenosha man faces third drunken driving charge

A 28-year-old Kenosha man allegedly had a minor child in his vehicle when he was arrested Monday for his third drunken driving offense.
Fabian Casas faces a possible fine of $4,000 and up to two years in jail for the drunken driving charge, along with up to a six-year revocation of his driver's license. Casas also is charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
Casas is free on a $2,500 cash bond set during his initial appearance Tuesday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating. He is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing,
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy stopped the defendant's vehicle on 23rd Avenue after he observed it without a front license plate. The deputy also learned that Casas's driver's license had been suspended.
As the deputy spoke to Casas, he reportedly could smell a very strong odor of intoxicants, his eyes were watery and his speech was slurred. Inside the vehicle was the defendant's 2-year-old son, who Casas said he had just picked up from his babysitter.
Casas told police he had just got done working at a bar in Waukegan, Ill., and that deputies could smell alcohol on him because he had spilled a bottle of liquor. He failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
When the deputy told Casas he shouldn't be drinking and driving, he allegedly responded that "he had to because he had to pick up his son."
Results of a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication were unavailable.
Court records show the defendant has previous drunken driving convictions in November 2017, and March 2018, both in Racine County.