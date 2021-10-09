Kenosha man faces third drunken driving charge

A 28-year-old Kenosha man allegedly had a minor child in his vehicle when he was arrested Monday for his third drunken driving offense.

Fabian Casas faces a possible fine of $4,000 and up to two years in jail for the drunken driving charge, along with up to a six-year revocation of his driver's license. Casas also is charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

Casas is free on a $2,500 cash bond set during his initial appearance Tuesday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating. He is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing,

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy stopped the defendant's vehicle on 23rd Avenue after he observed it without a front license plate. The deputy also learned that Casas's driver's license had been suspended.

As the deputy spoke to Casas, he reportedly could smell a very strong odor of intoxicants, his eyes were watery and his speech was slurred. Inside the vehicle was the defendant's 2-year-old son, who Casas said he had just picked up from his babysitter.