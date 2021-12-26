Kenosha man faces two child sexual assault charges

A 44-year-old Kenosha man faces two felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child after an alleged incident in June in Bristol.

Sheldon L. Seichter, of the 5700 block of 49th Avenue, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a total cash bond amount of $60,000. Kenosha County Court records indicate a $10,000 bond was imposed in the assault case in September, and after that criminal complaint was filed, four felony counts of bail jumping were added because of a 1995 conviction.

A $50,000 cash bond was set in the bail-jumping case Nov. 5, records show. Seichter was convicted in 1995 of a felony charge of substantial battery and had a three-year prison term stayed in that case. He served nine months in the county jail.

Seichter is due back in court Feb. 7, for a 2 p.m. pre-trial conference before Judge Jason Rossell. Each of the felony sexual assault charges carries a maximum prison term of 40 years, plus 20 years extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, police on July 5 spoke to a woman, who stated her 10-year-old daughter had been assaulted by Seichter in June.

The girl told police the defendant and she had played a game in the basement of a residence, and while playing he allegedly touched her over her clothes. The girl said she also was touched by the defendant under her shirt, according to the complaint.

A detective interviewed Seichter and asked if he thought the girl was lying. The defendant reportedly stated, “I think it might have been something that made her uncomfortable, but it definitely wasn’t meant to, and I’m not sure what I did that was (inappropriate), but I want to know.”

Seichter in the interview denied he had touched the girl, the complaint states.

