Kenosha man faces two felony drug-related charges

A tip regarding possible drug-related offenses led to the arrest Tuesday of a 24-year-old Kenosha man, who faces three felony counts in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Isiah L. Brewer, of the 1600 block of 35th Street, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon after two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver THC and a felony charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place were filed earlier in the day.

Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $5,000 signature bond for Brewer. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 30, at 9 a.m.

Each of the three possession charges carry a maximum prison term of three years, six months in prison and a fine of $10,000. Because the alleged offense happened within 1,000 feet of Mt. Zion Preschool, 5927 37th Ave., the prison term on each of the possession charges could be increased by five years.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Kenosha Drug Operations Group began conducting surveillance at Brewer’s home after numerous complaints regarding drug activity. The deputy observed “short-term” contacts coming and going from the residence.

Kenosha Police stopped the defendant’s vehicle after it ran through a red light at 39th Avenue and 45th Street. The officer reportedly noted a “very strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

A total of 74 grams of marijuana was found, both in the defendant’s possession and in the vehicle, the complaint states. Brewer allegedly admitted the marijuana was his and “that there was more at his residence,” but he refused to confirm how much.

Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday and seized about 190 grams of marijuana, more than $1,700 in cash, two digital scales and a loaded Smith and Wesson gun in a backpack, the complaint states.

