Kenosha man facing charges for delivering heroin, other drugs
Kenosha man facing charges for delivering heroin, other drugs

A 22-year-old Kenosha man is being held pending drug charges after his arrest by members of the Kenosha Drug Operations Group and the Kenosha Police Gang Crimes Unit.

Police served a search warrant on the man’s home on the 2800 block of 46th Avenue Monday afternoon. The man was arrested at about the same time on the 1900 block of 52nd Street for delivery of heroin.

Law enforcement is recommending charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver Xanax and MDMA or Ecstasy.

