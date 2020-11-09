Kenosha man facing felony charges for giving Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in shootings

A 19-year-old Kenosha man who told police he bought a rifle for his friend Kyle Rittenhouse — and who drove Rittenhouse back to Antioch, Ill. after the teen is alleged to have killed two people in Kenosha — is facing felony charges for his role in providing the gun used in the shootings.
Dominick Black has been charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to someone under 18 causing death.
Although Black was taken into custody Nov. 6, police have known since shortly after the shootings on Aug. 25 during the Kenosha unrest that Black had admitted he had purchased the gun used in the shooting for Rittenhouse and that he had driven Rittenhouse back to Antioch after the shootings with the rifle in the trunk of his car.
According to the criminal complaint filed against Black:
After protests broke out in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police, Black “volunteered to go out after curfew” on Aug. 25 armed with another AR-15 style rifle” to “protect the Car Source business” on Sheridan Road and that he asked Rittenhouse to join him. The complaint states that Black and Rittenhouse went to Black’s stepfather’s home to get the gun and that Black “gave (the gun) to Mr. Rittenhouse to use that evening.”
The owner of Car Source has said in past interviews that he did not ask Rittenhouse to guard the business.
The complaint states that the rifle was used later that night by Rittenhouse in the shootings that left Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber dead and Gaige Grosskreutz injured. Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the shootings. His attorneys and supporters have maintained that Rittenhouse was defending himself.
Police initially spoke to Black two hours after Rittenhouse turned himself in to Antioch Police on Aug. 26, and spoke to him again the following day according to reports released by Antioch Police.
Police first met Black at the Rittenhouse family’s apartment in Antioch. Black told police he had the AR-15 Rittenhouse used in the shootings in the trunk of his car, along with a rifle he had brought to the Kenosha protests. Police recovered the weapons from the vehicle
Black told police Rittenhouse got the gun from him, according to Antioch police reports.
According to the Antioch Police reports, Black told the officer he had been on the roof of a building when the shooting occurred and had not seen it. “Kyle called Black at some point after the shooting and Black met with Kyle before they both left the area in Black’s vehicle.”
Aware of age requirement
Black told police that when they went to his stepfather’s to get the guns he was concerned about Rittenhouse having the rifle because he was not 18. “Black thought in his head he could have stopped it, but he knew if he would have told Kyle ‘no’ (meaning taking the rifle), he (Kyle) would have thrown a fit,” the Antioch report states.
In the reports, Black told police he "told Kyle that he (Black) was going to be in more trouble than Kyle. He told Kyle that he (Kyle) was defending himself and said he told Kyle 'in all reality, you are not supposed to have that gun. That gun was in my name."
Police also spoke to Black’s stepfather, who lives in Kenosha. According to the Antioch Police reports, the stepfather told police Black purchased the AR-15 for Rittenhouse in Ladysmith, Wis., using Rittenhouse’s money but putting the gun in his own name. According to the police report, Black’s stepfather told police when he learned that Black had purchased the rifle for the 17-year-old he “he was not approving of Black buying this firearm for Kyle” and “refused to have the rifle housed anywhere other than his locked safe at his home in Wisconsin.”
The stepfather told police that he took the rifle out of the safe on Aug. 24 and put it in his basement during unrest in Kenosha following the Blake shooting. The stepfather said that Black told him “he and Kyle had been hired to perform security in Kenosha for a private business” and, he told police, he didn’t realize the AR-15 was missing from his house on Aug. 26.
Records show the gun used in the shootings was purchased by Black in Ladysmith in April, according to the Antioch Police reports.
Bond, court date set
At Black’s initial appearance Monday, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Tom Binger said Black “has generally been cooperative with police,” had provided police with the weapons involved and said he has no past criminal record. He requested the bond be set at $2,500, and said that based on discussions with Black’s attorney that that bond would be posted.
Black is expected to return to court Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing.
