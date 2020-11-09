Kenosha man facing felony charges for giving Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in shootings

The complaint states that the rifle was used later that night by Rittenhouse in the shootings that left Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber dead and Gaige Grosskreutz injured. Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the shootings. His attorneys and supporters have maintained that Rittenhouse was defending himself.

Police initially spoke to Black two hours after Rittenhouse turned himself in to Antioch Police on Aug. 26, and spoke to him again the following day according to reports released by Antioch Police.

Police first met Black at the Rittenhouse family’s apartment in Antioch. Black told police he had the AR-15 Rittenhouse used in the shootings in the trunk of his car, along with a rifle he had brought to the Kenosha protests. Police recovered the weapons from the vehicle

Black told police Rittenhouse got the gun from him, according to Antioch police reports.

According to the Antioch Police reports, Black told the officer he had been on the roof of a building when the shooting occurred and had not seen it. “Kyle called Black at some point after the shooting and Black met with Kyle before they both left the area in Black’s vehicle.”

Aware of age requirement