Kenosha man flees high-speed chase, faces charges

A 19-year-old Kenosha man turned himself in to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department after a chase Monday, telling a deputy he had fled a traffic stop because “if I’m going to jail may as well go big.”

Rigo Lopez was charged Tuesday with fleeing and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint Lopez is alleged to have fled a traffic stop on the 6900 block of Sheridan Road in a GMC Sierra when a deputy attempted to stop him for speeding. He fled at high speed through residential neighborhoods before deputies terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns.

A deputy found the vehicle parked and contacted the owner, who provided the deputy with Lopez’s phone number. After several phone calls, Lopez agreed to turn himself in to the deputy on Sheridan Road.

The complaint states that Lopez told the deputy “he knew what he did was reckless but that is the lifestyle he knows.”

