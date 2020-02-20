Kenosha man found guilty in group home homicide

A jury on Thursday found 70-year-old Marcel Kudzin guilty of homicide and attempted homicide for a 2015 knife attack in a Kenosha residential care facility.
In the four-day trial, the jury heard testimony that Kudzin had, without warning, exploded with anger at a woman who also lived at the now-closed St. James Manor on Nov. 10, 2015.
He reportedly attacked the woman in the facility dining room, punching her repeatedly before grabbing a 10-inch butcher knife from the kitchen.
Two employees testified they attempted to stop the attack, including throwing chairs at Kudzin as the woman screamed for help.
During the commotion, 56-year-old resident James Nelson came into the dining room and tried to stop Kudzin.
“James Nelson came in there like a hero,” employee Amonte Anderson testified. “He came in there like he wanted to do what he could to help.”
Employee Gloria Miranda testified that Nelson yelled at Kudzin to stop. Anderson said Kudzin then turned to Nelson and began to repeatedly stab him.
Fleeing to safety
Miranda said she grabbed the screaming female resident, who was now cowering on the ground, and dragged her toward the door to an exterior porch.
She testified that she and the resident made it outside and closed the door while Kudzin came after them again, attempting to pull the door open while making stabbing motions toward the windows.
“I looked at him through the glass, and I saw his black eyes, black around his eyes, like I was looking at death,” Miranda testified.
She and the female resident testified that they watched through the windows as Kudzin went back to Nelson, who was now lying on the ground, and attacked him again with the knife.
“He was standing over James, stabbing him,” the female resident said.
Nelson died. A medical examiner testified at the trial that he had been stabbed 36 times.
The female resident also had three minor stab wounds.
Kudzin was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Nelson’s death, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the attack on the female resident, and aggravated battery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Severe mental illness
His case demonstrates the difficulty the court system sometimes faces in handling crimes committed by someone with severe mental illness.
Kudzin has a long history of psychiatric problems and is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
In a past violent episode, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for an attempted homicide in Illinois and had been institutionalized for years there before being released to community care.
Since his arrest on the night of Nelson’s death, he has spent some time in Kenosha County Jail, but most of the time has been in treatment at a state psychiatric facility.
Although he had been found incompetent to stand trial several times since his arrest, he was found competent to stand trial last week. That does not mean he is no longer mentally ill, only that he is well enough to understand the court process and to communicate with his attorneys.
Not criminally culpable
However, the state has stipulated that Kudzin’s mental illness means that despite the prosecution, he is not criminally culpable for the crime — that he was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Rather than being sentenced to prison, he will be confined to a treatment facility.
Despite the state’s stipulation about Kudzin’s culpability, under state law defendants can only be found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect after pleading guilty or being found guilty at trial.
Under state law, none of the information on Kudzin’s mental state was available to the jury as it considered his guilt or innocence in the homicide.
During its deliberations, the jury sent a note to the judge asking why the case against Kudzin had been delayed for so long and asking whether he had been evaluated for schizophrenia.
Through a note, the judge answered that the court was unable to give jurors that information.
Defendant testifies
Kudzin’s confusion about the night he killed Nelson was apparent when he took the stand.
He admitted he attacked the female resident, saying he was angry because she had read one of his magazines.
“So I punched her in the eye. I punched her four times." She screamed, he testified. “I went back in the kitchen, and I got a knife.”
In a video of an interview with police the night of the stabbing, Kudzin, in rambling answers, gave a different explanation, saying the woman had ignored him, and that he was upset that she had dyed her hair blond and that he could see her brown roots.
“Less blond and less blond and less meat and less meat,” Kudzin told the detective at one point in the video while attempting to explain what he had done.
On the witness stand, Kudzin freely admitted that he stabbed Nelson, saying he found him to be intimidating and “hot tempered.”
But he indicated in a series of confusing responses that he did not believe that Nelson was dead, saying he thought the autopsy photos shown at the trial were of someone else and that the wounds did not match what he had done.
He said the photos of him wearing bloody clothing the night of the attack were not him, saying that the jeans the man in the photograph was wearing were the wrong color.
He denied the still-bloody butcher knife held up in court was the one he had used, saying he had picked a dull knife with an arrest edge like a butter knife and a handle “like a bowling ball.”
Asked if he meant to kill the female resident when he attacked her, he said no. “How could I kill her by punching her? I’m not Muhammad Ali,” he said.
Change of behavior
Kudzin had lived at St. James Manor, which was licensed to care for disabled and mentally ill people, for about two years before the attack. The staffers who testified at the trial said Kudzin not been violent in the past and had been sociable and helpful. He liked to help in the kitchen and with a vegetable garden.
But after a medication change about two weeks before the night he killed Nelson, he had become more withdrawn and had been acting strangely, staff said.
During his testimony, Kudzin was matter-of-fact in talking about his actions.
What did you do when you finished stabbing Mr. Nelson, his attorney asked.
“I just dropped the knife in the corner," he said.
Why did you stop stabbing him?
“Why should I keep stabbing? I didn’t want to kill him.”
Although Kudzin will be sent to a mental health facility rather than prison, the judge will still determine the length of time that he will be confined.
A hearing date for that decision has yet to be set.
