Kenosha man found guilty in group home homicide

But he indicated in a series of confusing responses that he did not believe that Nelson was dead, saying he thought the autopsy photos shown at the trial were of someone else and that the wounds did not match what he had done.

He said the photos of him wearing bloody clothing the night of the attack were not him, saying that the jeans the man in the photograph was wearing were the wrong color.

He denied the still-bloody butcher knife held up in court was the one he had used, saying he had picked a dull knife with an arrest edge like a butter knife and a handle “like a bowling ball.”

Asked if he meant to kill the female resident when he attacked her, he said no. “How could I kill her by punching her? I’m not Muhammad Ali,” he said.

Change of behavior

Kudzin had lived at St. James Manor, which was licensed to care for disabled and mentally ill people, for about two years before the attack. The staffers who testified at the trial said Kudzin not been violent in the past and had been sociable and helpful. He liked to help in the kitchen and with a vegetable garden.

But after a medication change about two weeks before the night he killed Nelson, he had become more withdrawn and had been acting strangely, staff said.