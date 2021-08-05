Kenosha man hit with several felony charges following hit-and-run crash, attempt to run from police

A 25-year-old Kenosha man faces a slew of criminal charges following a hit-and-run crash July 27 in the Village of Somers that left two people injured.

Bailey S. Davis, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond set by Keating on July 29, had a Thursday hearing postponed. He is due back in court Sept. 9, for a 1 p.m. status conference.

Davis faces two felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, three felony counts of resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury, a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated first offense causing injury.

Each of the resisting an officer felonies and the battery to an officer charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while the hit-and-run charges carry a maximum fine of $10,000 and nine months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 4300 block of Highway JR on July 27 at 4:52 p.m. for an accident with injuries.

A witness said Davis pulled out of the overflow parking lot for Petrifying Springs Park when his vehicle crashed into a GMC Savanna van. Both individuals in the van were transported to the hospital for treatment.