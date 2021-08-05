Kenosha man hit with several felony charges following hit-and-run crash, attempt to run from police

A 25-year-old Kenosha man faces a slew of criminal charges following a hit-and-run crash July 27 in the Village of Somers that left two people injured.
Bailey S. Davis, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond set by Keating on July 29, had a Thursday hearing postponed. He is due back in court Sept. 9, for a 1 p.m. status conference.
Davis faces two felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, three felony counts of resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury, a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated first offense causing injury.
Each of the resisting an officer felonies and the battery to an officer charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while the hit-and-run charges carry a maximum fine of $10,000 and nine months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 4300 block of Highway JR on July 27 at 4:52 p.m. for an accident with injuries.
A witness said Davis pulled out of the overflow parking lot for Petrifying Springs Park when his vehicle crashed into a GMC Savanna van. Both individuals in the van were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police indicated Davis was covered in blood from his head down to his chest. An officer observed that Davis appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants or narcotics due to his erratic behavior and irrational statements.
After a brief interaction, Davis began running from the officer and north into the park, the complaint states. Police pursued Davis, who attempted to climb a metal fence. After a struggle with several officers, police were able to take Davis into custody.
Police recovered a 1.5 liter bottle of ready-to-drink strawberry margarita wine cocktail that only had a small amount left in Davis' car, the complaint states.
Each of the deputies involved in the incident required medical treatment due to multiple scrapes, scratches and cuts they received while they attempted to take Davis into custody, according to the complaint. Davis further became "highly aggressive" at the hospital, and as deputies there tried to subdue him, he kicked one of them in the right side of the mouth.