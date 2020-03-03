Kenosha man hospitalized for gunshot wound

A 24-year-old Kenosha man is being treated at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being shot Monday.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said the shooting occurred in an alley in the area of 50th Street and 22nd Avenue at about 3 a.m. Monday.

The man was taken by paramedics to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital then transferred by Flight for Life to Froedtert in Wauwatosa.

Nosalik said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Nosalik said no one is in custody, and the shooting is still under investigation.

