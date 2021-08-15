Kenosha man in critical condition following single-vehicle rollover

A 35-year-old Kenosha man was in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover incident in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue Sunday.

The crash occurred at 12:01 a.m. just east of Gateway Technical College, according to Lt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department. A Kenosha Fire Department rescue unit transported the man to a local hospital and he was later taken by Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for further treatment.

Hecker said the man was listed in critical condition when he was transported from the accident scene. The injured man’s current condition, however, was not immediately known.

The accident remains under investigation, according to police.

