Kenosha man in custody for Monday night robbery at Walgreens, 3805 52nd St.

A suspect is in custody for a robbery at a Walgreens pharmacy Monday night.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola said the robbery at the store, 3805 52nd St., was reported at 11:18 p.m.
Viola said witnesses gave a detailed description of the vehicle the man fled in, and police were able to stop the vehicle nearby shortly after the robbery was reported. A 38-year-old Kenosha man is in custody at the Kenosha County Jail with a recommended charge of robbery with threat of force.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today