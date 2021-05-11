 Skip to main content
Kenosha man in custody for Monday night robbery at Walgreens, 3805 52nd St.
A suspect is in custody for a robbery at a Walgreens pharmacy Monday night.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola said the robbery at the store, 3805 52nd St., was reported at 11:18 p.m.

Viola said witnesses gave a detailed description of the vehicle the man fled in, and police were able to stop the vehicle nearby shortly after the robbery was reported. A 38-year-old Kenosha man is in custody at the Kenosha County Jail with a recommended charge of robbery with threat of force.

