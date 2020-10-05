Kenosha Man in custody on recommended charges of homicide, robbery

A 26-year-old Kenosha man is in custody with recommended charges of first degree intentional homicide and robbery, although it is not clear what homicide the charge is associated with.
The man was arrested by Kenosha Police on Aug. 23 and has been held in Kenosha County Jail on a probation hold. The recommended charges for homicide and robbery were added to his jail record on Monday. He is not being identified as he has not yet been charged.
Kenosha Police did not respond to requests for information on the case Monday.
According to the Kenosha District Attorney’s office, the man is likely to be charged Tuesday.
People who are on probation can be held without charges at the request of probation agents while under investigation for other charges.
Kenosha Police have been investigating two homicides that happened in separate incidents Aug. 19.
Nicholas Christman, 40, was killed Aug. 19 outside a duplex on the southwest corner of 51st Street and 25th Avenue. A family member said Christman was killed during a robbery as he left an apartment.
Da'jun D. Williams, 24, of Kenosha, was killed the same day in a shooting on the 1100 block of 61st Street. A 13-year-old boy was injured by gunfire in the same incident. A woman who lives on the block said someone had been chasing someone down an alley on the street before the gunfire broke out, killing Williams and injuring the boy.
That same week, on Aug. 15, 70-year-old Charles Luitze of Somers was found dead in his home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road, the victim of a homicide. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate Luitze’s death.
