Kenosha man killed in ATV crash in city

A 50-year-old Kenosha man died Sunday when he crashed an ATV on the 3700 block of 24th Street.

Kenosha Police said the man was driving the ATV on the street at about 6:40 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he later died.

His name is not being released by police pending notification of family. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is not legal to drive ATVs on streets in Kenosha

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation as the accident involved an ATV.

