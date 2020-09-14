Kenosha man killed in ATV crash in city

A 50-year-old Kenosha man died Sunday when he crashed an ATV on the 3700 block of 24th Street.
Kenosha Police said the man was driving the ATV on the street at about 6:40 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he later died.
His name is not being released by police pending notification of family. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is not legal to drive ATVs on streets in Kenosha
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation as the accident involved an ATV.
Painting downtown Addie Murray
Painting downtown Bill Siel
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts angel
Painting downtown, Dakini Healing Arts
"We are Equal'
Painting downtown, heart mura
Downtown painters needed
Joyce Murray
Katie Dylewski-Verberne
Lisa Bigalke
Pat Mangi
Taylor Matrisch, Cameron Pacheco and Nikki Thomas
Volunteer center
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.