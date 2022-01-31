Kenosha man killed in I-94 fatal head-on crash late Sunday night

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate a fatal head-on crash that killed a 23-year-old Kenosha man late Sunday night.

Sheriff's Department deputies, along with fire and rescue personnel from the villages of Bristol, Pleasant Prairie and Newport (Ill.) responded to the crash in the 8000 block of Interstate 94 at 11:33 p.m. Sunday.

Initial reports indicated that a gray 2013 Toyota Scion, driven by the Kenosha man, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate at a high rate of speed when it struck a United Parcel Service semitrailer head-on.

The Kenosha man, the sole occupant of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department indicated.

A 45-year-old Greendale man, the operator of the semitrailer, was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both the Toyota and semitrailer sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The investigation remains active, and the public is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Department with any information at 262-605-5100.

