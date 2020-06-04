Kenosha man, Mount Pleasant woman charged for COP house arson

RACINE — A 25-year-old Kenosha man and 20-year-old Mount Pleasant woman have been charged with arson and burglary in connection to the early Monday morning fire at the Thelma Orr Community Policing House on Villa Street.
Justin C. Hernandez, of the 4800 block of 29th Avenue, and Kylie B. Gelmi, of the 1100 block of Summerset Drive, are both charged with arson and burglary. Gelmi is also charged with felony bail jumping. She was on bond for a previous robbery charge.
The house was set ablaze early Monday morning amid protesting in Racine following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests had been going on throughout the nation, sometimes resulting in violence and looting, and on Sunday night violence hit Racine.
Several stores were vandalized and looted and police threw tear gas at a group that gathered outside the Racine Police Station on Center Street after the group threw rocks at the officers.
Not long after, protesters made their way to the 1146 Villa Street COP house.
Reviewing social media posts, police found video footage that pointed them to the suspects.
In one video a Hispanic man with silver glasses and a chinstrap style beard turns the camera to view the burning back door of 1146 Villa and states, “On the boss, jut lit that b**** on fire, f*** the police!”, “We done burnt this b**** down n****, f*** these n****s!”, “On the boss let that b**** burn!” and “We went in there and destroyed all that s***!”
An officer identified the man as Hernandez.
During an interview Hernandez admitted to setting fire to the exterior of the home, identified himself in more than one video and said he tried to start a second fire on the back porch. During the interview Hernandez consented to a search of his cell phone which had video of a female placing an item on a fire inside the rear door of 1146 Villa and then running out the back door.
An officer identified the female in Hernandez’ video as Gelmi.
In an interview Gelmi admitted to being present at the COP House during the arson and placing an item into the fire.
Additional video related to the fire was viewed by officers and showed multiple people in and on the front and back porch of 1146 Villa Street during the time the dwelling was entered and the fire was started.
