Kenosha man one of two charged following gas station shooting

At one point during the gathering, Robbins can be seen running into the picture frame from the east and begins arguing with a man in a pink shirt. The man in the pink shirt was with three other people, one of whom was Monette. Robbins was with two others in the parking lot.

An investigator watched the footage and observed Robbins aggressively entering the parking lot and confronting the man in the pink shirt while holding a black handgun with an extended magazine in his right hand. There’s a clear verbal altercation between Robbins and the man in the pink shirt, who did appear to be armed but was not backing down from Robbins. The man then climbed up onto the hood of a car he arrived in while continue to argue. He is seen jumping up and down on the hood and waving his arms around yelling.

Monette is intently watching while another two people arrive in a white Audi SUV. The man driving the SUV then gets into a verbal altercation with the man in the pink shirt. Robbins and the two other individuals from the Audi then run off to the east out of camera view. At the same time, Monette is seen running to his Mercury, which was parked in the parking lot on the southeast corner.