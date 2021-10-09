Kenosha man pleads guilty in 2020 Uptown check-cashing business robbery

A second defendant in the robbery of an Uptown check-cashing business last year pleaded guilty Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to one of five criminal charges.

Terrell A. Poe, 29, Kenosha, pleaded guilty to a felony robbery charge. Felony charges of theft and armed robbery, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and obstructing, were dismissed, but will be read in at sentencing.

Poe, who is free on a $5,000 cash bond, will be sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder on Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. His co-defendant, Sir Ronald Wiley, 24, Kenosha, was sentenced in August to four years in a state prison with five years extended supervision for his role.

Both men were charged for a robbery at PLS Financial, 6001 22nd Ave., ON Feb. 1, 2020. An employee reported she was walking to the east door when her coat was grabbed from behind. The woman stated she did not see any weapons, and at the insistence of the men, opened the safe and a cash drawer.

Police later found evidence and a bundle of banded money that totaled $10,000 on a driveway in the 2000 block of 60th Street.

