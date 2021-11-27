Kenosha man pleads guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver heroin

A 40-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Arthur L. Famous III, of the 6900 block of 16th Avenue, will return to court for a Jan. 21 for a sentencing hearing before Judge Gerald Dougvillo.

According to court records, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with an enhancer on the first count for the offense occurring within 1,000 feet of a school, both were dismissed and read into the record.

Famous faces a possible prison sentence of 15 years, along with 10 years of extended supervision, and a fine of $100,000 when he’s sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police in November 2019 learned that Famous would be delivering cocaine and heroin to a parking lot, and when he arrived officers took him into custody.

Police seized 3.7 grams of cocaine and more than 15 grams of heroin from the defendant, which they believed was for delivery and not for personal use.