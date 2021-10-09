Kenosha man pleads not guilty to fleeing an officer in traffic stop

A 25-year-old Kenosha man who faces a felony charge of fleeing an officer pleaded not guilty Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Devante T. Ratliff, who is being held in custody on a $10,000 cash bond, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is due back in court Jan. 20, 2022, for a pre-trial conference.

The felony carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison. Ratliff also is charged with misdemeanor obstructing.

According to the criminal complaint, police tried to stop Ratliff's vehicle when he fled northbound on 38th Court to 16th Place at a high rate of speed. The defendant eventually fled on foot, and an officer deployed his Taser before Ratliff was taken into custody in the Wood Creek Apartments.

Police believed Ratliff had a weapon in his front waistline, according to the complaint.

