Kenosha man pleads not guilty to three felony charges related to July standoff with police
Kenosha man pleads not guilty to three felony charges related to July standoff with police

A 21-year-old Kenosha man charged after a standoff with police in July pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Kyron S. Lee also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and had his case bound over by Commissioner Larry Keating. Lee is due back in court Jan. 26 for a pre-trial conference.

Jury selection is set for Feb. 14.

Lee, who is being held in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, faces two felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint, Lee allegedly fired a handgun at his neighbor after a confrontation about a dog.

As a Kenosha police officer spoke with a witness, the complaint states he heard five to eight gunshots from an alley behind a home in the area. The victim alleged that Lee went into his house after an argument and came back with two pistols, pointed one at him and began shooting.

Lee then reportedly fled into his house, which led to the standoff with police. After speaking on the phone to his father, who was outside with police, Lee came out of the family home in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue and surrendered peacefully.

Kyron Lee

Lee
