Kenosha man reaches plea deal, pleads guilty to three of 11 counts in domestic case
A 26-year-old Kenosha man who faced 11 criminal charges for an incident in December reached a plea agreement this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Arnulfo J. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to three of the 11 counts. He will be back in court July 26, at 4 p.m., for a sentencing hearing before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

Court records indicate that Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and to a felony count of fleeing/eluding an officer.

As part of the plea agreement, three felony charges of theft, a felony charge of armed robbery, a felony charge of intimidating a victim and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed and read into the record.

Gonzalez remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the 3600 block of 75th Street on Dec. 16, by a woman who said her son had beaten her husband and held a gun to his head.

The complaint states that Gonzalez allegedly got into an argument with his father, battered him, fired a gun into a wall and held a gun to his father’s head. Gonzalez, who also demanded money, then fled when his mother called police.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, a 911 call was made about a man in a parking lot in the 7400 block of 30th Avenue who was holding a rifle and removing a bulletproof vest.

When police tried to take Gonzalez into custody, he fled in his vehicle and eventually was stopped in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road, police said. Gonzalez eventually surrendered without incident.

Police found two rifles, two handguns and a tactical vest in the defendant’s vehicle.

