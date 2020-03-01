Kenosha man reportedly smoked marijuana, drove with infant in car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man was arrested late Thursday after he reportedly smoked marijuana and drove with his infant in the vehicle.
At 11:02 p.m., a Mount Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle with an equipment violation near Oakes Road and North Frontage Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release and the criminal complaint.
When the vehicle was stopped, the officer noticed suspicious behavior and called for a police dog. Inside the vehicle was a 1-year-old infant and another passenger.
The passenger said the driver, 27-year-old Paris J. Watkins of Kenosha, reportedly smoked marijuana before getting in the vehicle.
Watkins failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He taken for a legal blood draw and then to the Racine County Jail.
The child was turned over to his uncle who arrived on scene.
Watkins, who is currently on probation, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense with a minor in the vehicle; operating without a license, his second offense in three years; and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Watkins was taken into custody on a $500 cash bond, online records show.
A status conference is set for March 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
