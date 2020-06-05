Kenosha man sentenced to four years in child porn case

A 65-year-old Kenosha man who pleaded guilty in March to two felony counts of possession of child pornography will spend four years in prison.
Michael Moczulewski also was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder in a hearing held Thursday online.
Moczulewski originally faced 10 felony charges. Eight of those were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He will receive credit for the 155 days served in the Kenosha County Jail since his arrest Dec. 18, 2019.
Schroeder sentenced the defendant to four years in prison on each count to be served concurrently. Moczulewski faced a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison.
In asking for a prison term, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Brost told the court there were some statements the defendant made in the pre-sentencing investigation that showed Moczulewski didn't understand the seriousness of the offense.
In addition to the computer images authorities found in his possession, Brost said the defendant stated he also had VHS tapes dating to the 1980s.
"This is not something that was something that was just an isolated event," Brost said. "This is something that had been going on for a very long time."
Moczulewski's attorney, Terry Rose, said his client, who didn't speak on his behalf during the hearing, had lived an almost reclusive lifestyle for several years.
The crime his client was sentenced for came as a complete surprise to those who know Moczulewski, Rose said.
"It's something that the defendant looked at very solitary. Nobody else knew about it," Rose said. "He always did it in the privacy of his own home. He never acted out any of whatever that content may have been over the years. He never tried to act out in any way, shape or form any of the things he had seen himself."
Rose asked the court for the minimum three years in prison on both counts to run concurrently.
In sentencing Moczulewski, Schroeder said he was careful not to impose a prison term for anything but the crime itself — and made a distinction between possession and an actual assault.
"One of the things I feel strongly about is we don't sentence people for crimes they haven't been proven to have committed," Schroeder said. "... I don't like to do that. I don't like to get into that business at all, and I don't intend to sentence this man (like) he's equivalent to a child molester. That's not the same thing.
"Nevertheless, Mr. Brost and the agent correctly points out that this is a very grave point, and it does involve victimization of children. The defendant had to have knowledge that it was wrongful and criminal. Ignorance of the law isn't an excuse under criminal law. Common sense should have awakened this man to the wrongfulness of this behavior, and it shouldn't have happened."
The case against Moczulewski began last August when Kenosha Police received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded to an Adobe cloud account that belonged to the defendant.
A search warrant was served Dec. 18 at his home in the 5200 block of 35th Avenue. Investigators found "hundreds of images/videos of child pornography" on electronics, discs and tapes taken during the search, according to the criminal complaint.
