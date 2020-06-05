Kenosha man sentenced to four years in child porn case

The crime his client was sentenced for came as a complete surprise to those who know Moczulewski, Rose said.

"It's something that the defendant looked at very solitary. Nobody else knew about it," Rose said. "He always did it in the privacy of his own home. He never acted out any of whatever that content may have been over the years. He never tried to act out in any way, shape or form any of the things he had seen himself."

Rose asked the court for the minimum three years in prison on both counts to run concurrently.

In sentencing Moczulewski, Schroeder said he was careful not to impose a prison term for anything but the crime itself — and made a distinction between possession and an actual assault.

"One of the things I feel strongly about is we don't sentence people for crimes they haven't been proven to have committed," Schroeder said. "... I don't like to do that. I don't like to get into that business at all, and I don't intend to sentence this man (like) he's equivalent to a child molester. That's not the same thing.