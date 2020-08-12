You have permission to edit this article.
Kenosha man wanted in officer shooting apprehended in Gary, Ind.
Johnathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha, was apprehended by the U.S Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the Gary Police Department’s SWAT.

Massey, who is wanted in the shooting of a Kenosha police officer on August 8, was located and apprehended on the 3700 block of Jefferson St. in Gary, Indiana.

Massey was found in a residence with several firearms, said Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez of the US Marshals Service in a news release.

Massey was taken by ambulance to the hospital for a gunshot wound sustained during the shooting of the Kenosha officer.

Gonzalez said, "We see a Violent Armed Fugitive travel through numerous States, get apprehended, due to the close relationships between the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Forces, State, and Local Law Enforcement."

Massey was named Monday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as the suspect in the shooting that injured a 30-year-old police officer.

The unnamed officer, who has been with the Kenosha Police Department for two years, had surgery after he was shot through the abdomen last weekend. His condition remains unknown. Attempts Tuesday  to reach the DCI for further information were unsuccessful

 
