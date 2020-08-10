Kenosha man wanted in officer shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday afternoon identified a suspect in Saturday's shooting of a 30-year-old Kenosha police officer.

Jonathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha is wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Saturday morning. Massey is considered armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are unknown, according to the news release.

Anyone who comes in contact with Massey or who knows where he is should immediately call 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is urged to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol. The news release states that evidence continues to be reviewed and they will turn that information over to the Kenosha County District Attorney when the investigation is completed.

Police on Sunday said the officer, who has two years of service with the department, had surgery at a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known. His name has not been released.