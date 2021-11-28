Kenosha man, who facs his seventh OWI charge, faces additional charges

A 49-year-old Kenosha man who faces his seventh drunken driving offense faces four new criminal charges after his arrest Nov. 1.

Richard A. Wilkerson, of the 5500 block of Green Bay Road, is charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft, two misdemeanor bail-jumping counts and a felony bail-jumping count in the latest case.

Court records indicate Wilkerson is accused of a theft at Woodman’s in Kenosha. Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $2,500 cash bond for Wilkerson in that case during a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Wilkerson waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the DUI case and was bound over for trial. He earlier had posted a $5,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Jan. 5, for a pre-trial conference at 11:45 a.m.

In the DUI case, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was flagged down Oct. 3 by a passerby, who stated there had been a vehicle rollover on westbound Highway K in the Town of Paris. A preliminary breath test did not show the presence of alcohol, but police believed Wilkerson was under the influence of narcotics.

During a search, troopers found a substance in his pocket that he admitted was heroin, along with a glass pipe, according to the criminal complaint.