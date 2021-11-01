Kenosha man who identifies himself in Rittenhouse shooting video says case is personal to him

While seemingly everyone has an opinion about what the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial should be, for Alberto Speed of Kenosha, the outcome — and the political battles over the case — feels personal.

Speed, 29, said he was among those who tried to stop Rittenhouse after the first shooting the night of Aug. 25, 2020, identifying himself as a man observed on video standing with his hands up in front of Rittenhouse as he shoots Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Speed said he never spoke to police after the shootings, saying he has a previous criminal conviction and did not want to be involved with a police investigation. Police have never identified the man.

Rittenhouse's attorneys contend the Illinois teenager acted in self defense when he discharged his weapon while patrolling streets with others to protect local businesses during rioting that ensued in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“If you want my opinion I absolutely 100 percent think he murdered those people,” Speed said. ”The hero part (of public opinion) kind of makes me sick.”

