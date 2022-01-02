Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian looks ahead at 2022, reflects on 2021

Mayor John Antaramian believes 2021 proves the people of Kenosha are strong.

And, after facing historic unrest in 2020 and an ongoing global pandemic, Antaramian said he believes the city is well prepared for 2022.

“We are moving forward,” Antaramian said. “You’ve got vast amounts of development happening on the western end of the city dealing with new companies coming in. You’ve got large numbers of buildings being built right now.

“You have the Chrysler site where we are in the process of creating an entrepreneurial center. There is a perfect opportunity for the neighborhood and what will happen with the schools, universities all coming into the older neighborhoods and working in the Uptown area. Those are all positive things that will give opportunities to a large number of young people,” he said.

Antaramian recently met with the Kenosha News to give his perspective on the end of 2021 and a look ahead at the new year.

Was 2021 better than 2020?

Every year has its challenges and we deal with them as they come along. That’s what cities do and that’s what mayor’s do. ... For the future, I believe this community is in a very, very good position. In the long-term I think we are going to thrive.

There was a lot of anxiety surrounding the verdict of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Were you worried about possible rioting and violence?

The trial was going to happen and we were prepared for it. It’s easier to prepare for something when you know it’s coming. We made sure we had all the pieces in place. We worked with the community, worked with the police, worked with the state. We were ready for whatever might have happened, and I think that’s why we didn’t see anything happen. Everyone worked together, whether they were the protestors or the involvement with the state. Worried is not the right word. I was very confident that things were going to work well in the sense of how the public would respond.

After such a difficult 2020, are you proud of how the city responded?

I am very proud of the city. The majority of the people moved forward and looked at what occurred and said that’s not us. They looked at what they could do to improve the community. They worked with the government to make sure situations like this don’t happen again.

Uptown is still trying to recover from the 2020 unrest. What’s next?

People have to look at Uptown in the sense that it’s a year that has passed. You cannot redevelop and rebuild things as quickly as I think everyone would like to occur. However, it’s in the process. You’ve already started seeing permits being pulled for removal of asbestos, permits for demolition. Development in Uptown is moving forward.

How do you feel about the national media’s portrayal of Kenosha during the last two years?

The media has a role in everything that goes on. I may not always agree with how they do things. But it’s part of our system.

How will the city handle COVID-19 in the coming months?

We’re at the point where we take a lot of our lead from the (county) health department. Part of it comes down to what does the county health department suggest and recommend. We do follow that.

I do try to follow the hospitalization issues. That’s one of the big issues you have to be careful of — making sure there’s enough room in the hospitals to deal with not just COVID but other things. If all the intensive care units are tied up with COVID what happens with other people? You need to find a balance. We try to keep tabs with the health department as to what’s going on and making sure we’re in a position that we’re still in good shape with the hospitals. ... My recommendation to folks is where you are uncomfortable, wear a mask. Get your shots. I think those are the two things I would recommend to people.

You had a heart attack a year ago. How is your health?

I’m fine. I’m like everybody else at my age (67). I got aches and pains and different things that happen but in general my health is fine.

There’s was an increase in murders in 2021. What are the police and the city doing to help curb this?

You have to understand the majority of what the crime was.

The majority of the murders that occurred were in cases of domestic abuse. The majority. Not all of it, but the majority. There’s not a great deal that we as a city can do about that issue. It really does come down to mental health and part of what the county and the health department might be able to look at as doing some things differently. That might be helpful.

But unless you’re going to deal with guns, which has been taken out of the hands of the local community, there’s not a great deal you’re going to change dealing with mental health issues.

The rest of (the murders) are gang related or drug related. Of all the crimes that have occurred this year, I believe we have caught every one of them or have in custody the majority of them. ... The police department has done an excellent job of solving the crimes.

