Kenosha Mayor's Youth Commission announces first quarter award recipients

The Mayor’s Youth Commission has announced eight students who have been named award recipients for the first quarter of the 2022-23 year.

The commission created the awards program to recognize the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements and the important, positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

Nomination forms can be obtained in the Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the Municipal Building, or on the internet at www.kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administration.

For the first nomination period award recipients include:

Bailey Chrabascz, a senior at Tremper High School, who is very involved in school-sponsored activities, athletics and academic rigor. These include AP courses, Start College Now/Early College Credit, Student Government, and Tennis. She volunteers at “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” Carthage College, and the Kenosha Public Museum’s Preschool Program. She was cited for self-advocatings for herself with extreme respect and caring deeply about her academic and future goals. She finds value in all that she is involved with, she is a model student and is already a community leader.

John “Jack” Hagen, a senior at Tremper High School. He has been involved in three theater productions, “The 39 Steps,” “Secret in the Wings” and “Admissions.” He has been an actor in each of the shows, and has also helped extensively with set construction. As a member of Thespian Society, he assists with hosting the District Theatre Festival in the fall, and he competed in the monologue competition for the Educational Theatre Association. He was cited as creative, caring, and hard-working student, with an extraordinary drive to take on rigorous and challenging AP and honors courses along with an impressive work ethic. He has also thrived outside of school through many different extracurricular activities, such as International Thespian Society, involvement in school theater productions, volunteering at his church, and gaining work experience at local businesses in the Kenosha community.

Savannah Keaskowski, a senior at Tremper High School, who spends a lot of time volunteering in the community with organizations such as Feed My Starving Children, Bernie’s Book Band and Miracle League. She was cited as is an exceptionally reliable and responsible person who has set her goals high and is motivated to accomplish them. She plans to join the US Naval Academy and major in chemistry.

Olivia Robertson, a senior at Indian Trail High School. She was cited for balancing her school, sports, work, volunteer, and extracurricular activities. She has been involved in numerous clubs, and inducted to the National Honor Society. Olivia has volunteered at blood drives, Feed My Starving Children, and at sporting events. She has been a part of DECA, where she has taken on the role of vice president of brand management. She was also a member of Indian Trail’s Link Crew, as a mentor for freshmen. She is working at POP Manufacturing as an HR assistant through the Youth Apprenticeship Program at Indian Trail. Olivia

Amairani Sandoval, a third-grader at Frank Elementary School. Her nomination stated she is a Character Leader of Self-Discipline, but she embodies all of the school’s character traits. She was cited for doing her best at all times, respects herself and others; she is very kind, understanding, and helpful, is in control of her actions and words, and is reliable and trustworthy. She is a very dependable student who can always be counted on to run special errands within the school, knowing when help is needed and just does it without hesitation. She takes her work seriously and helps others who need guidance.

Mylee Spruille, a senior at Bradford High School, who excels in her academics, community service and leadership. She takes a full load of classes in Honors and AP courses while working five to six days a week maintaining a weighted GPA of 4.6. She has been on the Honor Roll all four years and was named Student of the Month in April. She will be graduating early and will attend Milwaukee Area Technical College to receive a degree in Radiology, specializing in ultrasound technology. She earned two college credits participating in the Humanities Citizenship Initiative sponsored by Ashland University in Ohio, a college level on-campus experience. Additionally, she is active in her community, participating in Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), and tutoring kids struggling academically at Bullen Middle School.

Alyssa Taylor, a senior at Indian Trail High School. She served as a member of a regional youth leadership organization for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The group planned and led monthly activities for roughly 100 youth aged 14-18 years old. She has held many other leadership positions in her church’s youth organization, where she set goals, planned and executed activities, engaged in public speaking, created and performed community service projects and led efforts to engage underprivileged youth. She is a highly motivated and successful cross country and track athlete at Indian Trail, as well as an outstanding student with a long resume of honors and AP classes with a cumulative GPA of 4.27.She was cited for her ability to take on and complete difficult tasks is beyond her years. She has the capacity, character, vision and perseverance that will lead her to personal success and community engagement, making her representative of what is good in our city.

Benjamin Zupec, a senior at Tremper High School. He earns great grades while focusing on general construction and the trades. He is also interested in the career of park ranger, taking Gateway classes to support this endeavor. He played varsity football and works at North Point Marina.

