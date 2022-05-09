Kenosha Mayor's Youth Commission names third quarter award honorees

The Kenosha Mayor’s Youth Commission has announced nine students have been selected to be honored for their outstanding personal achievements and positive contributions to the community for the third quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.

Selected for the honor are:

Aneavia Bolden, a senior at Bradford High School, who was nominated by her school counselor Robin Mars for being a silent, yet effective leader and role-model for her younger classmates. Bolden gives back to her community by volunteering more than 100 hours through her involvement in AAYI-African American Youth Initiative. She continues to work with organizations that give back to others. She also served as a Bradford Link Crew Leader for the past three years, and helps her younger classmates feel empowered, validated and informed.

Bennet Clinkingbeerd, a fourth-grade student at Roosevelt Elementary, who was nominated by his school counselor Mary Williams. He is an avid volunteer, notably launching “Lend A Paw”, a donation program for winter gear, during the last school year. He is very involved in Cub Scout Pack 750, which was awarded a grant and partnered with the ELCA Outreach Center to help with their clothing closet and a toy/game drive. HE has helped organize Scouting for Food which takes place each March, put flags on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day, and laid wreaths at the Union Grove Veteran’s Cemetery. He volunteers in cleanup projects at schoolyards, his neighborhood, day projects at Hawthorn Hallow, and has helped serve a Thanksgiving meal hosted by God’s Kitchen.

Camden Gunderson, a kindergarten student at Bose Elementary, who was nominated by his teacher Bert Felland because of the kindness and acceptance he demonstrates daily to all of his classmates. Gunderson’s quiet leadership and strength were cited, stating he goes out of his way to make sure every student in the classroom feels included by offering his assistance and being a considerate and genuine friend.

Jamie Hall, a senior at Bradford High School, who was nominated by her school counselor Alex Erdman. She maintains high grades in school, ranking third in her class of over 300 students. She is very involved in Bradford’s organizations, serving as the vice president of service for National Honor’s Society as well as a member of Link Club. She is also active in her community and has volunteered over 100 hours. Her counselor added that while Hall works hard to be a top achieving student, she also strives to help those around her.

Ryland Kulerski, a second-grade student at Nash Elementary, who was nominated by his teacher Suzanne Sack for showing kindness and grace adjusting to his socialization and education the past two years. Sanck said Kulerski truly represents the virtues of kindness, respect, and hard work. Whether it is being willing to help others, giving a smile to brighten someone’s day, or creating a resolution to a sticky situation, he is there. He reaches out to each of his classmates and makes everyone feel welcome. He has an overall positive attitude towards students, staff and learning in the classroom.

DeAngelo Lauderdale, a second-grade student at Frank Elementary School, who was nominated by his teacher Julie Neumaier for being a caring, dependable and respectful student who is always willing to help others. Lauderdale was nominated to be the Character Leader of Respect at Frank Elementary as he always treats others the way he wants to be treated. Neumaier mentioned he helps his classmates daily and always makes sure everyone is included in activities. He works hard in class, listening attentively to soak up all of the knowledge he can.

Olivia Lehmann, a senior at Bradford High School, who was nominated by her school counselor Jenni Coshun. Lehmann was cited for being dedicated to serving the community, donating over 100 hours of her time to the community during her years at Bradford. She has volunteered at the Shalom Center, Feed My Starving Children, CareNet and also has service hours through National Honor Society. Besides volunteering, she is passionate about playing softball. She has played for four years at Bradford where she is captain of the team and also plays on a traveling softball team. She is a teacher in her church nursery and is involved in her church’s youth group. Besides all of her involvement and volunteer work, she maintains high grades and remained on the honor roll all four years of high school and overall is ranked 4th in her class.

Jaxon Swank, a third grade student at Nash Elementary, who was nominated by staff member Jennifer Bondus for his giving personality and kindness towards everyone. Whether it is offering to read to students at library time, helping with book check-out, or assisting students to the table for lessons, he gives back whenever he can. During Christmas he bought a present for everyone in ID room because he loves the smiles it puts on their faces. Bondus said Swank has a big heart and his display of kindness, respect and hard work is done all on his own.

Isabella Vega, a fifth-grade student at Frank Elementary School, who was nominated by her teacher Kaitlin Allemand for serving as a role model for her peers and younger students. Vega is involved in several organizations and clubs at school including safety patrol. She is also a “Plant Girl” where she takes care of the school plants and teaches younger students the importance of plants and the replanting process. She volunteers in the school library, organizing books and helping students find just the right book. In addition, she works hard academically, scoring high on her assignments, projects, and tests. She was cited for modeling the traits of craftsmanship, respect, empathy, self-discipline and trustworthiness. She helps others in need and always looks for ways to be involved.

Nomination forms for the Mayor’s Youth Commission Awards can be obtained in the Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the Municipal Building, or on the internet at www.kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administrations.

