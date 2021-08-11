Kenosha middle schooler raising funds for bar mitzvah service project for family dealing with ALS; benefit set Saturday

When 12-year-old Donovan Wuorenma, a seventh-grader at Washington Middle School, learned the husband of his mother’s friend had been diagnosed with ALS, he gave himself what his mother called an “unreasonable” goal.
For his bar mitzvah service project, he would raise enough money to pay for a wheelchair-accessible van for the family, more than $30,000.
Tiffany Sakolsky, Donovan’s mother, said she had to talk him down a bit.
“It’s a good dream goal,” Sakolsky said, laughing, “but the more realistic goal is two or three thousand dollars.”
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, causing a loss of control of voluntary muscle movements. Neal Dickinson, the husband of Tiffany's friend Sara, was diagnosed in spring 2020.
Tiffany said they would hold a fundraiser for Dickinson at the Coins Sports Bar Saturday, 1714 52nd St., from 2 to 7 p.m., open to everyone of all ages. Tickets are $7 each and come with free food and drinks, as well as entry into a $100 raffle.
Tiffany said there will also be a 50/50 raffle, raffle basket prizes, live music and more.
“Come and have fun and get raffle prizes,” Tiffany said.
So far, they’ve raised around $1,000 through lollipop and early raffle ticket sales. For the raffle items, Donovan said they went to local businesses asking for donations.
“We ask, they give,” Donovan joked.
Tiffany said Neal and Sara were grateful for the help. “It hit very fast. It left them pretty unprepared for everything,” Tiffany said.
Donovan said he enjoyed going around town raising money and selling lollipops, but was surprised by some people’s reactions. “Twenty and 30-year-olds really want to buy lollipops,” Donovan said, perplexed.
Overall, he said the public and business owners have been largely supportive.
While Tiffany feels Donovan’s original goal was unreasonable, she said she was proud of him for starting the ball rolling on the event.
“He’s always been giving, he’s always wanted to help people,” Tiffany said, “He wants to be out there doing things for people.”
Trinity, Donovan’s older sister, said she helped with the fundraising while Donovan was off at summer camp last week.
“I have really good people skills,” Trinity said. After some prodding from her mother, she also admitted she was proud of her little brother.
“I’ve always been,” Trinity said.
This isn’t the first charitable benefit the Coins Sports Bar has been a part of. The bar is a common location for raising charity funds, such as in 2019, when they hosted the Kenosha Kids Cancer Buzz event.
Tiffany said she chose the bar both because it was child-friendly and because she had briefly met the co-owner, Tim Gascoigne, after her daughter had volunteered there during another benefit.
“It’s the first place I’d think of to have a benefit of this caliber,” Tiffany said.
Saturday's event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the door. Tiffany said children are more than welcome.