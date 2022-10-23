Kenosha Mother, Gavin Lux work to support mental health awareness with YouTube video

Kenosha Police officer Felicia Labatore believes everyone has struggles and deserves support facing them.

Labatore devoted herself to spreading awareness about mental health and destigmatizing frank conversation about it after the death of her son eight years ago.

Labatore, who has served on the police force for more than two decades, is working to make conversations about depression, substance abuse and suicide more common and less taboo.

Her son, Clay Davison, died by suicide in June 2014 when he was 16 years old after battling depression exacerbated by substance abuse.

"Mental health stigma is everywhere," Labatore said. "I think you stop it by talking about it. ... I say this often: everybody's carrying a stack of books, like 12 books and when you hold them out in front of you it gets so heavy. All I want to do is just walk next to you and maybe take a book or two and just carry them with you. You never know what someone's carrying."

In the years following her son's death, Labatore and her family started speaking to high school student, created a suicide prevention video program for teens and established the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship Fund. The effort aims to increase the number of mental health workers in Kenosha County by offering scholarships for people pursuing careers in mental health.

Labatore, a former KPD detective, is also largely responsible for the development and success of the the department's PEER Support Team, which promotes the mental health of officers by removing the stigma around mental health and with a focus on employee wellness.

"We started talking about what does depression look like in us? Let's use the word suicide. Let's talk about going to see a therapist and how do you find a therapist. When we started saying the actual words it takes away from the stigma of it," Labatore said.

Most recently, however, Labatore and her family partnered with Gavin Lux, the acclaimed Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman and Indian Trail High School graduate, to share their story in a 40-minute video. The video was published on YouTube with support from the Dodgers. Lux and Clay were close friends, Labatore said, and Lux traveled back to his home town to shoot the video.

"They went to school together and they grew up together," Labatore said. "Gavin is amazing. I think about how many youths, how many Clays around the world can watch this YouTube video and see this major league baseball player - even if wanted to just bring it to Kenosha, because he's a major league baseball player from your hometown - and some kid that's on Indian Trail or Bradford or Tremper can watch this who could be in the same shoes and Clay and be struggling and not want to go get help because of the stigma around mental health and or contemplating doing steroids. To see someone like a Gavin share part of his story could save a kid's life, could save the next Clay. I think that's commendable."

In the emotional video viewers learn how Clay "started down the wrong path" and was unable to escape it. Nov. 16 would have been Clay's 24th birthday.

After suffering several severe sports-related injuries, including a broken hand from boxing, he took a break from sports and began taking prescription painkillers. He spent less time with family in favor of more time with friends his parents feared were a bad influence on him. Adding to his problems: steroids, which Labatore said caused mood swings and exacerbated his depression. Labatore said Clay hoped to bulk up and improve his athletic performance and overcome his injuries.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, abuse of anabolic steroids puts teens, whose bodies are still developing, at heightened risk of mood swings and aggressive behavior, among other things.

Although the video is emotional for Labatore and her family she's grateful for the opportunity to "share Clay with people."

"He would love us all having this conversation about him. The difficult part is that I will never stop missing him. My choice is whether I'm going to talk about it or not talk about it because I miss him not matter what. I don't know that advocating or talking about it makes it any harder or worse because I wake up every day and I miss him," she said.

Labatore said much of the feedback received from viewers on the new video is that "it was sad but good."

"Why we as a family agreed to do the video is because we wanted to share Clay with the world to save a life. We're hoping that Clay's life will save a life. The No. 2 reason is to show that our family is no different than any other family. If we can continue and choose life everyday and to truly live our lives, they can to, whoever they are," she added. "Burying a son to me is the worst thing you could ever do in life and we still choose every day to get up and live our lives because that's what Clay showed us to do."