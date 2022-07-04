 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha municipal pool schedule set for coming week

  • Comments

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson Pool and Washington Pool will be closed some days this season.

Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The following is the municipal pool schedule for the week of July 4, weather and sufficient staff permitting:

  • Monday: Pools Closed
  • Tuesday: Anderson - Closed; Washington - Open
  • Wednesday: Anderson - Open; Washington - Closed
  • Thursday: Anderson - Closed; Washington - Open
  • Friday:  Anderson - Open; Washington - Closed
  • Saturday: Anderson - Closed; Washington - Open
  • Sunday, July 10: Anderson - Open; Washington - Closed
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

The state of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Elkhorn car dealer, Car Rangers LLC, after the dealership was found rolling back odometers and altering titles to reflect lower mileage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert