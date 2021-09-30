Kenosha museums offering free family programs on Oct. 2

The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., has two free programs on Saturday (Oct. 2):

Unplugged Day, noon to 5 p.m. Looking for a family friendly activity that doesn’t involve screen time? Stop in the newly revamped Resource Center to learn about old-fashioned leisure activities and play with some of the “original” handheld games. Then experience some 19th century chores like churning butter, making ice cream and spinning yarn. Be sure to stop and try on the costumes for the full experience (and great photo ops). For more information about these programs, log on at www.TheCivilWarMuseum.org or call 262-653-4141.

“Lost Songs of the Civil War,” 1 p.m. From camp ditties to rewritten versions of popular songs of the day, Civil War soldiers remade music to fit their own tastes and reflect the struggles and hardships they faced. Award-winning folk musician and folklorist Chris Vallillo takes audience members deep into the journals and letters of the Civil War troops bringing these rare and unheard gems back to life in a new program.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosting a free after school project on Tuesday (Oct. 5) celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: