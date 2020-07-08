Kenosha museums reopen to visitors

The couple, who moor their boat in Kenosha, took in the museum after a sail on Monday.

“I’m a museum junkie; I like to visit them for fun and mental health,” Anna said. “I work 15 days straight in a lab that does COVID testing, and today was my day off.”

On Tuesday, Johnathan Cole, his 7-year-old daughter Julia and friend David Braford from Fond du Lac visited the Kenosha Public Museum and the Civil War Museum.

A former Kenosha resident, Cole said that the museum trip was a reward for Julia, who has been doing a lot of summer school work on her computer at home.

Visiting the public museum from Chicago for the first time was Kevin Doerksen and his family.

“We were looking for something to do for my birthday today — I’m 55 — and this is a great way to spend my birthday,” he said.

“We wanted to get out of town because I’m a (Chicago) tour guide by profession,” he said. “Today I get to play tourist!”

Among those excited to be able to return to the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., was Emmet Olson, 17; his friend Charlotte Hoffman, 17; and her sister, Mya Higginbothan, 8, all of Kenosha.