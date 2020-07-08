Kenosha museums reopen to visitors

Wide-eyed and excited, 7-year-old James Loney looked around the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and exclaimed, “I haven’t been here in such a long time!”
Loney was visiting the museum with his father, Jimmie Loney, and family friend Bobbi Ford on Tuesday, the first day of the re-opening of the museum since it was closed during the state’s safer-at-home mandate on March 16.
Wearing a face mask bedecked in a dinosaur print, Loney said he had missed seeing his favorite dinosaurs, the T-Rex and the velociraptor.
This week, after months of being closed due to the pandemic, Kenosha’s museums reopened to the public.
Monday was re-opening day for the Kenosha Public Museum and the Civil War Museum. On Tuesday, the Dinosaur Discovery Museum re-opened.
“In a regular year (Kenosha’s) museums would have visitors from all 50 states and from 20-22 foreign countries,” said Peggy Gregorski, deputy director of the museums.
But this has not been “a regular year,” and museums, along with other institutions, have been working hard to figure out how to invite the public back into their facilities in the safest possible way.
Preparing for re-opening has involved instituting a host of health and safety protocols at each museum.
Working with the Kenosha County Division of Health, the museums are capping building capacity to 25% and abiding by sanitation and social-distancing protocols. Visitors are required to wear face masks and provide names and phone number in order to help the health department with any potential contact tracing.
Antimicrobial tape has been applied to high-touch surfaces such as handles and railings and staff are cleaning exhibits, railings and door handles throughout the day.
Restrictions are also in force at the gift shops, a normally “high-touch” environment, noted Kristine Camilli, external relations manager for the museums.
“We ask guests to ‘browse with their eyes,’” she said.
Enjoying the museums
The new requirements did not seem to faze the visitors who dropped by the three museums on Monday and Tuesday.
James Loney and his family were among several guests to visit the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 Tenth Ave., within the first 20 minutes of its reopening.
“Finally something is open!” exclaimed Jimmie Loney.
Peter and Anna Niedzinski of Barrington, Ill., were happy to find the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., re-opened to guests.
The couple, who moor their boat in Kenosha, took in the museum after a sail on Monday.
“I’m a museum junkie; I like to visit them for fun and mental health,” Anna said. “I work 15 days straight in a lab that does COVID testing, and today was my day off.”
On Tuesday, Johnathan Cole, his 7-year-old daughter Julia and friend David Braford from Fond du Lac visited the Kenosha Public Museum and the Civil War Museum.
A former Kenosha resident, Cole said that the museum trip was a reward for Julia, who has been doing a lot of summer school work on her computer at home.
Visiting the public museum from Chicago for the first time was Kevin Doerksen and his family.
“We were looking for something to do for my birthday today — I’m 55 — and this is a great way to spend my birthday,” he said.
“We wanted to get out of town because I’m a (Chicago) tour guide by profession,” he said. “Today I get to play tourist!”
Among those excited to be able to return to the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., was Emmet Olson, 17; his friend Charlotte Hoffman, 17; and her sister, Mya Higginbothan, 8, all of Kenosha.
“I’m big into the Civil War; I used to come here all the time,” Olson said.
Olson said the museum’s Gettysburg display is his favorite, as one of his ancestors fought in that battle.
Robert Williams and Teri Hoffer made the Civil War Museum a stop during their tour of Kenosha on Tuesday as well. Both are from Washington state; Williams was on a break from work in Oak Creek, and Hoffer had come to Wisconsin to visit him this week.
“Coming to (the Civil War Museum) was Teri’s idea,” Williams said.
“I like the Civil War,” Hoffer said.
Thankful museums are open
Museum visitors from beyond Kenosha expressed gratitude that our museums have opened up.
“(In the Miwaukee area) everything else is closed like the Harley-Davidson museum and Brewers stadium,” Williams said.
“And in Washington (state) you can’t even buy a new shirt,” Hoffer said.
“It’s really nice that (the Kenosha Public Museum) is open,” said Peter Niedzinski, referring to the fact that several Chicago museums are still working out logistics and staffing of the reopening their museums.
Kenosha’s museum staff, too, are pleased with this week’s re-openings.
“So many people come here in the summertime and being able to be open is really nice,” said Brenda Roth, external relations assistant for the museums.
“We are very excited and looking forward to welcoming visitors back,” Gregorski said.
Although visitor numbers will be down, Gregorski says reopening gradually is in everyone’s best interests.
“To open the doors is gratifying, and that people want to be here is very important to us,” she said.
