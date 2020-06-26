Kenosha museums reopening to the public July 6

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Museum Campus – Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum – will reopen to the public on Monday July 6, with new hours and policies in place in response to COVID-19.

The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum will be open Noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The museums will initially be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The museums are working with the Kenosha County Division of Health, with the priority of keeping staff, volunteers and the public as safe as possible. In order to provide a safe environment for social distancing, admission will be based on 25% of the Museum’s building capacity.

Visitation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend hours and greater capacity will be added as the pandemic lessens.

All visitors will be required to wear masks or other PPE that fully cover the nose and mouth. Single-use masks are available for a nominal fee at the Museum. Upon entering, visitors will need to sign in with their name and contact information in order to help the County Health Department with any potential contact tracing.