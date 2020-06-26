Kenosha museums reopening to the public July 6

The Kenosha Museum Campus – Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum – will reopen to the public on Monday July 6, with new hours and policies in place in response to COVID-19.
The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum will be open Noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The museums will initially be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
The museums are working with the Kenosha County Division of Health, with the priority of keeping staff, volunteers and the public as safe as possible. In order to provide a safe environment for social distancing, admission will be based on 25% of the Museum’s building capacity.
Visitation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend hours and greater capacity will be added as the pandemic lessens.
All visitors will be required to wear masks or other PPE that fully cover the nose and mouth. Single-use masks are available for a nominal fee at the Museum. Upon entering, visitors will need to sign in with their name and contact information in order to help the County Health Department with any potential contact tracing.
Outside food and beverages will not be permitted inside the buildings, but visitors may use outdoor picnic tables, maintaining proper social distance between family groups. The number of guests in the gift shops will be limited, and guests will be required to use hand sanitizer upon entering the shops.
The museums will take extra safety and cleaning precautions. Antimicrobial tapes as seen in hospitals will be applied to high touch surfaces such as handles and railings. In addition, staff will use one-step disinfectant with quaternary ammonium cleaner to disinfect all exhibits, railings and door handles throughout the day.
Washrooms will be cleaned once per hour, and gift shop counters will be cleaned repeatedly throughout the day. A deeper cleaning and sanitizing will occur each evening.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available to the public. Social distancing reminders will be posted throughout the exhibit spaces, public areas, and at check-in. Guests are also asked to refrain from unnecessarily touching surfaces to help maintain a safe environment.
Some interactive exhibits and elements will be temporarily closed or disabled. These include, but are not limited to, the Kenosha Public Museum Field Station and touch screens within the exhibits, the Dinosaur Discovery Museum dino dig and other interactive stations, and the Civil War Museum Resource Center.
The policies in place follow the recommendation of the Kenosha County Division of Health and national museum standards and best practices in response to COVID-19.
Museum staff look forward to welcoming visitors back, and ask for patience and respect as we all navigate the new policies and procedures in place to keep health and safety of all the first priority.
