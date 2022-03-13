Kenosha music educator Stanley Nosal to receive community service award

Stanley Nosal, a longtime music educator in Kenosha and former director of the Tremper High School orchestra will be the recipient of the 2022 American String Teachers Association Marvin J. Rabin Community Service award.

Named after Marvin Rabin, founder of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and a long-time music educator as well, the award recognizes significant contributions to the community through teaching and demonstrated leadership.

Rabin was a professor of Music Education at UW-Madison for several decades, receiving numerous awards for his work in musical education.

Prior to his death in 2013, Rabin voiced his high view of Nosal’s educational work at Tremper.

“In my opinion, Stan Nosal’s Tremper High School Orchestra was the best in Wisconsin,” Rabin said.

During his 32 years at Tremper, Nosal built a comprehensive music program, encompassing band, orchestra and choir, all of which gained national recognition for excellence.

His Tremper Golden Strings and symphony orchestras have performed for the Music Educators National Conference, the Midwest Clinic, NATO, the American Embassy in Rome, at the White House, in Hong Kong and numerous other conferences and conventions in the United States and abroad.

Nosal and Rabin knew each other well, and shared a “deep and abiding personal and professional respect for each other,” according to Nancy Nosal, Stanley’s daughter and a Kenosha music educator and violin instructor herself.

“This is a significant honor for Mr. Nosal, both in terms of recognition and because of the importance of both his and Dr. Rabin’s contributions to music education,” Nancy Nosal said in a statement. “(They are) two truly exceptional people who had a major influence upon my life.”

The award will be presented at the 2022 ASTA National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on March 17.

