Kenosha NAACP branch to hold Black History Month "Meet and Greet" reception Feb. 25

The Kenosha branch of the NAACP will hold a Black History Month "Meet and Greet" reception on Friday ( Feb. 25) aimed at networking with local business and community leaders.

The event takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau Bristol Room, 12304 75th St. and includes a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres along with music entertainment by the local smooth jazz band Evening Breeze.

For the last two years, the branch has been unable to hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according its President Anthony Davis.

"Despite this setback, we have remained the premier civil rights organization in Kenosha by working collaboratively to build a healthier more vibrant community for everyone," he said.

Not replacing Freedom Fund event

The purpose of the Meet and Greet is for the NAACP's membership to mingle and interact with community and business leaders, according to Davis. It does not replace the annual Freedom Fund Banquet, however, which is typically held the first Saturday in November. Rather, the event offers an opportunity to show how the organization has provided services to the Kenosha County residents despite the pandemic and unrest that have transpired.

"We look forward to broadening our relationships with KABA, the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, our Academic partners and other service organizations to improve our cultural and economic platforms. Kenosha needs to remain competitive in the region and the NAACP wants to be a true partner in that effort”, Davis said.

Black History Month origins

Black History Month was created in 1926 in the U.S. as historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History originally declared the second week of February to be "Negro History Week." February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln, the US president who issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, and Frederick Douglas, an African American orator, social reformer, writer, and abolitionist.

During the 1960s, Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month, and in 1976, then-President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month during the country's bicentennial celebration.

If you go...

What: NAACP Black History Month "Meet and Greet" reception

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25

Where: Parkway Chateau Bristol Room, 12304 75th St.

Cost: $50 per adult and $30 for seniors and students

Additional information: To purchase tickets or access sponsorship information please contact Anthony Davis, Branch President at anthonydanetta1@att.net or the Kenosha Branch NAACP at (262) 374-0888 and email at Kenoshanaacp@yahoo.com. The NAACP and Parkway Chateau staff will be monitoring COVID-19 protocols in place to insure the health and safety of guests at the event.

