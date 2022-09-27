Kenosha NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner returns following more than two-year hiatus; tickets on sale Wednesdsay

The Kenosha NAACP’s Freedom Fund Dinner is returning following a more than two-year hiatus with tickets on sale beginning Wednesday, according to officials of the local branch.

The dinner will include a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside.

The Kenosha branch postponed its largest fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last celebration having been held in 2019 at the Parkway Chateau.

“The return of the Freedom Fund celebration comes at a very critical time in our community when Voter engagement and Civil Rights matters continue to be challenged,” said Anthony Davis, Kenosha NAACP Branch president in a statement. “There’s no better event to bring the community and business leaders together to eradicate discrimination and to navigate the fight for equality and justice.”

The theme of this year's event is “This is Power."

The Freedom Fund Dinner is an established tradition for branches nationwide. It is one that enables the local branches not only to raise funds, but also to create pathways for change, while advancing human and civil rights causes, according to local organizers.

Davis said the event is an opportunity to bring emerging leaders and community stakeholders together in an effort to “end discrimination, embrace diversity and ensure greater opportunities for all people.”

With this year’s event, organizers are restoring two accolades: The Brother John Wright and the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr. awards in honor of the late Kenosha civil rights and community leaders.

Delivering the event’s keynote address will be Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, the first African American and youngest person ever to serve as Milwaukee County’s top elected leader.

Crowley, 33, a Democrat, previously represented Milwaukee in the Wisconsin State Assembly serving as a legislator from January 2017 to June 2020.

“It’s an honor to join civil rights champions in celebrating the victories of the NAACP

Kenosha Branch,” Crowley said. “As the first Black person elected to lead Milwaukee County, I know I stand on the shoulders of the many civil rights heroes that came before me and blazed trails that made it possible for me to represent the community that helped raise me. I can’t wait to celebrate that history and continue to lift up the work of this great organization.”

If you go …

What: Kenosha NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner, a fundraiser of the local civil rights organization.

When: 5:30 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. program

Where: University of Wisconsin – Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Cost: An adult ticket is $75 and includes an NAACP membership. The cost is $30 for senior adults and youth under 18 years of age (without membership). They can be purchased online at https://KenoshaFreedomFund.eventbrite.com

More info: For additional ticket options, sponsorship, ad information or event inquiries contact Kenosha NAACP President Anthony Davis at anthonydanetta1@att.net or kenoshanaacp@yahoo.com; or call 262-374-0888.